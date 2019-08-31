Letica’s Iron Mug Prepares for Final Days in Morgan Park

Letica's Iron Mug will close on September 14.

DULUTH, Minn.- Letica’s Iron Mug café and restaurant in Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood will soon be closing for good.

Owner Mike Letica says the restaurant wasn’t doing well in sales.

In fact, he says it hasn’t been doing well since he and his wife took over the Iron Mug in June of last year, likely because of the café’s off the map location.

“It is very difficult only from the stand point of the community and the feeling we let them down because we had to close, but we did try everything we could to make it happen and it just didn’t work,” Letica said.

Some of the Iron Mug’s regular customers said off–camera they are devastated losing such a monumental part of Morgan Park.

They said it’s a shame people can’t give back to the Leticas after all they’ve given the community.

“We have several of our customers that have become like family, and they were very were very sad when they heard of the news yesterday. They come up and gave us several hugs and started crying and said, ‘Is there anything we can do to help?’ and I said, ‘No, not at this time.’ But they want to keep close with us so we still have those friend connections,” Shirley Letica said.

Mike Letica says his biggest worry with the Iron Mug closing is not having a place to host all of his community fundraisers. He hopes he finds a new location to host them in the coming months.

The iron mug’s final day open will be Saturday, September 14.