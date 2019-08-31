Saints Women’s Soccer Falls to Warhawks

Emily Olson scored the only goal for St. Scholastica in the loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the second game in a row, the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team struggled offensively and gave up a few too many goals, as UW-Whitewater got the 4-1 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Warhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half. Emily Olson scored early in the second half, but the Warhawks immediately responded with two more to get the win.

The Saints will look to grab their first win of the season next Saturday, Sept. 7, when they travel to Iowa to take on Loras.