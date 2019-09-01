Foo Foo Choo Choo Rides up the North Shore for its 9th Year

The Foo Foo Choo Choo train rides the tracks by Lake Superior.

DULUTH, Minn.- Pride didn’t end after the parade, the equality party continued on the tracks with the annual Foo Foo Choo Choo train ride.

It’s the 9th year the North Shore Scenic Railroad contributed to Duluth–Superior pride activities.

The Foo Foo Choo Choo train ride and pre–party at the Depot is the only event of its kind in the country.

Railroad officials pride themselves in coming up with the unique event.

“Picture the best party you’ve ever been to then picture it with the cool back drop of lake superior and the north shore as we’re moving up the north shore on a train,” pride train coordinator Josh Miller said.

Riders on the train had full access to two bar cars, a DJ and a dance floor for 3 hours.