Great Northern Classic Rodeo Wraps Up

Plenty of horses, bulls, and calves were on display as riders from all over the country showed off their many skills.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Great Northern Classic Rodeo finished up Sunday in Superior after a three day run at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds.

Plenty of horses, bulls, and calves were on display as riders from all over the country showed off their many skills such as roping and teaching people what it is like to be a part of a rodeo.

“It’s amazing when you’re out there and you’re starting to make a good ride and you can kinda hear the crowd start getting louder it just keeps you going it keeps you amped up and you’re ready to conquer the world,” said bull rider Jacob Nelson.

Tune in on Tuesday for Fox 21’s Great Outdoors featuring the rodeo.