Pride Parade Dances Down Tower Avenue

Thousands of people were out enjoying the annual event.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thousands of people took over Tower Avenue today to experience the Duluth-Superior Pride Parade.

Humans and dogs alike were out enjoying the floats and people walking by.

“It’s not always easy to be open and feel safe and this is a really good opportunity to show people that you support them no matter who they are,” said Abby Goodell who was rollerskating in the parade as part of Harbor City Roller Derby.

Many businesses participated in the parade showing their support for the community.

“I think that anything a business can do to make the world a more accepting place is a good idea. People are people love is love and we should all find a way to get along shouldn’t we?” said Kat Senn who was part of businesses participating in the parade.

The Twin Cities Riders, a LGBTQ motorcycle group, rides up each year from Minneapolis to be int he parade and are breaking what some people consider traditional biker stereotypes.

“We are just a bunch of old teddy bears and we are just fun loving good people and it’s just we have great camaraderie and we have a good time are harmless,” said Jeffrey Hayes of Twin Cities Riders.

Harbor City Roller Derby skated into the parade as well.

The group says their sport has welcomed people of all backgrounds for a long time which is something they take pride in.

“We were one of the first sports groups to let people that were non–binary and non–female identified skate with us and participate so it’s been pretty progressive and really awesome,” said Goodell.

The celebration of pride parades not only allows people to be themselves but might just help bring the community closer together.

“Positive bridge building with the LGBTQ+ community and our allies as well. And just to show we are human beings just like everybody else are we are out to have a good time and just be all about love and respect for everybody,” says Hayes.

The parade was part of the final day of the 33rd Annual Duluth Superior Pride Weekend.