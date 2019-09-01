Saints Men’s Soccer Drops Home Opener to Johnnies

Malcolm Lumsden scored St. Scholastica's only goal, scoring on a penalty kick in the second half.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s soccer team returned to Saints Field for the first time in the 2019 season on Sunday, but they were unable to leave on a high note, as Saint John’s got the 3-1 win.

With the Saints down 1-0 at the half, Nolan Friday drew a penalty kick in the 60th minute, and Malcolm Lumsden was the one to take it and scored to tie the game. But the Johnnies scored two more after that to get the win.

The Saints will search for their first win next week when they travel to Iowa and take on Loras on Saturday, Sept. 7.