Thunderhawks’ John Sutherland Commits to Bulldogs Basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids basketball senior John Sutherland announced on Twitter over the weekend that he has committed to playing college basketball at UMD.

Sutherland averaged 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as he led Grand Rapids to nine wins during his junior season.

Sutherland follows in the footsteps of current Bulldog and Thunderhawks alum Alex Illikainen, who will spend this season as a graduate transfer after spending the past four years at the University of Wisconsin.