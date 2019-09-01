Ultralight Aircraft Crashes In Swamp In Colvin Township

COLVIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 62 year-old man was uninjured after flying a single-seat ultralight aircraft that crashed into a swamp on Sunday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot, Robert Kangas, had taken off from his property just one minute earlier and flew a couple hundred yards west before crashing into the swamp on the 5000 block of Townline Road.

The call out to first responders came in at about 8:45 a.m.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the crash, and says operator inexperience seems to be a reason why Kangas crashed.

In addition to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance, and Colvin Fire and First Responders helped Kangas in the aftermath of the crash.