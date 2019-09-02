Area Runners Participate in Charity Adventure Run

CLOQUET, Minn – The third annual Lost Forester Adventure Run took place Monday morning at the Pine Valley Recreational Center in Cloquet.

There was also a 5.5k and 11k runs, but the grueling eight mile race expands all over the Pine Valley area.

Racers must find orange ribbons, and other landmarks to get to their next destination.

All of the proceeds go towards the blue house, which is a charity organization that supports orphan girls in rural Uganda. This year alone the race has raised almost $2,000 which helps those girls receive a proper education.

“It’s for girls and young women who are under stress, without family or only extended family that they can’t take care of children,” Race Organizer, Tim Krohn said.

The winning time for the 5.5k was 25 minutes and 54 seconds.

The winning time for the 11k was 59 minutes and 31 seconds.