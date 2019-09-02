Blood Donations Encouraged During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The American Red Cross is Hosting a Blood Drive at Walmart in Superior Tuesday, September 3, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – The National Cancer Institute estimates more than 15,000 children and teens in the United States were diagnoses with cancer in 2018.

With the diagnosis often comes continued blood and/or platelet transfusions.

Throughout the month of September, Northlanders are encouraged to help the American Red Cross by signing up to donate blood or host a blood drive in your community.

Those who donate this month will also be eligible to receive a free haircut at Sports Clips.

Amy Kranig with the Duluth Chapter of the American Red Cross stopped by FOX 21 Local News Monday morning to chat about how easy it is to make an impact.

Kranig says donations typically take an hour from start to finish.

She explains cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts.

Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets.

Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.

Platelet donors and blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage. As a thank-you, those who come to give Aug. 30-Sept. 3 will receive a unique Red Cross canvas tote bag, while supplies last.

You’re encouraged to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.