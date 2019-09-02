Bulldogs Football Prepping for Week One

UMD will open the 2019 season at home on Thursday night against Minot State.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team is more than ready to officially start the 2019 season later this week. Fall camp is over and now the Bulldogs are focusing their attention on Minot State.

There’s a different feeling at Malosky Stadium this week as the team has worked through the basics,and now they can come up with a game plan and focus on an opponent.

“First few weeks on campus is really about us finding our own identity, making sure we put in our schematics in all three phases. Then once we get to Minot, things change, we use scout teams, we have an opportunity to focus on really our game plan against them and specifics for the game heading into Minot State,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

“It feels really good. Camp kind of gets long the second week so it’s nice that we’re kind of transitioning from camp to preparing for Minot,” linebacker Isaac Erdmann said.

The Bulldogs are coming off of another successful season, going undefeated in conference play and winning a share of the NSIC regular season title. Winning has become the standard for the Bulldogs, and they’re ready for another strong season this year, but they know that they have to take things one week at a time.

“We don’t like to look forward too much to a perfect season or anything but it is the standard around here. Alumni, they kind of paved the way for us to have a good season. We’re not happy with losing any games, especially multiple games, so obviously we need to go 1-0 every week,” quarterback John Larson said.

“Our guys know what we expect from them out of our football season. Our goals are to have an opportunity to every game and we can’t do that without just focusing on Minot State in week one,” Wiese added.

The Bulldogs will open the 2019 season on Thursday against Minot State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Malosky Stadium.