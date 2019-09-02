Campgrounds Busy During Labor Day Weekend

Indian Point staff say they turned away 75 people looking to spend their weekend on the campground.

DULUTH, Minn. – Campgrounds across the Northland were packed with campers over the long weekend.

At Indian Point Campground in Duluth people from near and far parked their trailers and pitched tents for one last summer activity.

Labor day is one of the busiest times of the year for Indian Point.

Staff say they were completely booked and had to turn away about s75 people over the weekend.

But those who did get their spot on the campgrounds say there was no better way to end the summer.

“We love coming to Duluth its such a great community and beautiful location. We come from Red River Valley where it’s pretty flat so we love to see the beautiful scenery out here,” said Lindsie Schonack.

Good news, even though summer is coming to a close Indian Point is open until the third week of October.