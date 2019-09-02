Duluth Small Businesses Stay Open on Labor Day Holiday

Positively 3rd Street Bakery stayed open for Labor Day.

DULUTH, Minn.- While many people enjoyed this Labor Day off from work, not everyone had a three day weekend.

Small businesses like Positively 3rd Street Bakery in Duluth stayed open for the holiday.

Bread bakers were bright eyed and bushy tailed at 3 a.m. when their shifts started.

Bakery employees say holidays are usually busier for them than regular days of the year, which is why they want to stay open.

“I take a lot of pride in this business. I think it’s good to have businesses like this that are open to the community, that serve the community on days that other businesses wouldn’t necessarily do so,” Harley Roach said.

Bakery employees say they don’t mind working holidays because customers are usually extra nice to them on those days.