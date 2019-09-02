Duluthians Celebrate the True Meaning of Labor Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Labor Day is a time to recognize the men and women across the country who drive our workforce.

That that message was very clear at this annual picnic.

Workers from different industries and their families came together at bayfront park to take part in the celebration.

The free community event offered folks the chance to enjoy hot dogs, corn, and live music.

Even a few political figures also stopped by to show their support.

“Today is a day to remember and thank the people that do the work that build things, that wait on us when we go out for dinner and who build the bridges that we drive over when we go to work,” said Senator Tina Smith.

Multiple labor unions were in attendance for the celebration.

Many folks believe this event is also a good way to highlight the hard work unions put in to protect workers, as they often can go unappreciated.

“There was a time when there were no labor unions and working conditions were really bad for a lot of people. It took a long time for labor unions to get together to develop good strategies for taking this on and they did it. It’s one the miracles of the twentieth century, that labor unions accomplished so much for workers,” said John Schwetman.

teachers, fire fighters, and nurses were among some of the many work industries in attendance.

The Duluth Central Labor Body represents about 60 unions and nearly 15,000 union members in the Duluth region.