Families Pack Veterans Park for 100th Labor Day Carnival

Attractions included a petting zoo, beer garden, and more.

CLOQUET, Minn.- A variety of activities were buzzing in Veterans Park for Carlton County’s 100th Labor Day Celebration.

The Carnival featured face painting, maypole dancing, a beer garden, and even a petting zoo for all ages to enjoy.

One family at the event said it’s become a tradition for them to come to the Labor Day celebration, fitting in some summer fun before the school bells ring.

“It’s kind of just like a Cloquet tradition and it’s nice to come to the town of Cloquet and I think that they have probably one of the last Labor Day parades,” said mother Jennifer Cisar, who attends with her family every year.

“It’s like the last hurrah before school starts and all the festivities of school and everything.”