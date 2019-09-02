Red Flag Warning in Effect for Park Point Beaches

Conditions Have Been Deeemed Dangerous Through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to the High Risk of Rip Currents today, the Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous effective immediately and continuing until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3.

The warning means wind and wave conditions are unsafe to anyone entering the water.

Duluth fire officials advise you to stay out of the water regardless of your experience.

There are currently no lifeguards at Park Point. Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate the dangerous conditions at: 12th Street beach, Lafayette Square, and Park Point beach.