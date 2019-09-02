Set Sail with the St. Louis River Alliance this Thursday

The SLRA is Hosting the annual Vista Boat Tour Thursday, September 5 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance (SLRA) is setting sail Thursday, September 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. aboard the Vista Fleet in Duluth.

The SLRA is excited to be hosting the Vista Star Boat Tour for yet another year.

Boarding will begin at 5:00 p.m. Departure at 5:30 p.m. Arrival back to docks by 7:00 p.m.

Light appetizers will be served and a cash bar is available. The event is open to the public.

A suggested donation of $10 is appreciated, per participant.

Kris Eilers, Executive Director of the SLRA says this is a great opportunity to get on the water and learn about the St. Louis River Alliance and the future vision of the river.

There will be Area of Concern Coordinators highlighting projects and successes on the river, along with answering your questions.

Click here to register for the upcoming river tour, or to check out other fun events happening throughout the next few months.