Shooting In Maple, Wisconsin: Three Detained, One Victim Hospitalized

MAPLE, Wis. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an afternoon shooting in Maple, Wisconsin.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday on Pellman Loop Road, where they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth. His current condition isn’t known.

Three people have been detained, and authorities are not looking for any other suspects.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim and suspects know each other.

Authorities say the public isn’t in danger.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.