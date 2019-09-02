Step Inside New Phoholic Vietnamese Restaurant

DULUTH, Minn – After being in the restaurant business fifteen years ago, the Nguyen family are back in the game.

Phoholic had a soft opening on Tuesday, August 27th, for friends and family. Yet people still filled up the seats.

“It’s finally here and everybody seems like they are happy with their meals. So it makes us super excited,” Co-Owner, Kenny Nguyen says.

The owners saw a lack of options for Vietnamese Cuisine, and wanted to give Duluthians the opportunity to sample some of the culture.

“Our main dish is called Pho. It’s made with noodles, beef and tripe with some ribeye in it. That’s probably one of the most popular dishes in the Vietnamese cuisine.”

There are many other items the restaurant offers.

“I really like the crab cream cheese wantons. The Vietnamese iced coffee is pretty good too,” Waitress, Macey Solomon says.

With a prime location, owners believe business will be booming in no time.

However, that isn’t the only reason why the Nguyen’s moved to Duluth.

“My brother. He wanted to raise his kids in a smaller town, away from the big city life,” Nguyen says.

After moving from Grand Rapids Michigan, they didn’t look back.

“The last time we went back to our hometown we met up with some old friends that we used to work with and we made it happen.”

With everything coming together, both owners and employees alike are excited about the opportunity they have to bring Duluth this comfort food.

“I’m just really excited to see some familiar faces and people that I know coming in and enjoying the pho,” Solomon says.

Business hours for the restaurant are:

Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.