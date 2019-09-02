Superior Businesses Put Out Purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness

All this week businesses have special events before the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Duluth.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- September is Alzheimer’s Awareness month and in the Twin Ports, it’s recognized with the yearly Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday in Duluth.

But the awareness campaign is already kicking off today with businesses across the bridge in Superior that are getting involved for the first time.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in our community that has not been touched in one way or another by Alzheimer’s so it’s a big deal,” said Kat Senn.

From flowers to window paint purple is popping up all over Superior.

“I think it’s important to get everybody involved and make them all aware of what goes on with Alzheimer’s and stuff,” said Angela Blegen.

Blegen, a member of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee, is painting windows of a few businesses that haven’t already done it themselves.

“The aging population in our area is pretty vast and within the next 20 years we’re gonna probably have more elderly people than we will have younger people,” Blegen said.

Art on the Planet on Tower Avenue is selling special candles created by Superior Candles, using smell to get in touch with memories.

“They’re both called ‘Remember When,'” Senn, co-owner of the store, said. “One of them is a Birthday Cake flavor and the other one is a sugar cookie flavor. And they are in the shade of purple that represents Alzheimer’s for this year’s campaign.”

Half of the proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s awareness campaign.

And according to Senn, the community is buying them up.

“Come on in and get them while they last, cause they are selling really fast,” said Senn.

“There are a lot of people that are concerned about this issue and they wanna show their support.”

The Twin Ports has already raised $104,778, towards a goal of $215,000 for Alzheimer’s research.

All adding up to finding a cure for a disease that affects more than 5 million Americans.

“Because memories matter,” Blegen said.