Woman Dies In ATV Versus Motorcycle Accident In Gilbert

A 23 year-old woman died after suffering from life-threatening injuries in an ATV versus motorcycle accident, according to Gilbert Police.

On Sunday around 5:30, an ATV driven by 35 year-old Carlos Arevalo of Burnsville with 23 year-old Natasha Diaz-Cruz of Burnsville in the passenger seat collided with a motorcycle, which was driven by 37 year-old Erwin Viera of Hancock.

Arevalo wasn’t injured in the crash, while Viera was taken to a hospital in Virginia with non-life threatening injuries.

Diaz-Cruz was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries, which she died from on Monday.

The Gilbert Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.