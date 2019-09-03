Condemned Home is Causing Concern for Community After Part of Roof Collapses

Condemned and blighted homes are causing some concern for many neighborhoods around Duluth.

Many are falling apart and neighbors are reacting to the possible harm these buildings can cause.

One in particular on 16th Avenue East has sat vacant for nearly five years.

The eyesore has been deteriorating for quite some time.

Over the weekend, the building finally gave way.

A portion of the roof collapsed onto a nearby driveway.

“I had left in the morning to go to a rehearsal. When I came home this entire wall had been completely knocked down,” said Nicole Elysian.

Luckily no one was hurt or any cars damaged.

But one woman who lives next door and sometimes uses the driveway says it is scary to think what could have happened.

“I would have freaked out. It was really bad damage. My car would’ve been totaled. If I had been standing there I would’ve been significantly injured,” said Elysian.

Neighbors say not only is the building falling apart but it is known to attract squatters.

They are hoping something can be done.

“Instead of letting it sit vacant for five years maybe they could put a little more effort into it and have it become a place where people can stay for during the winter,” said Elysian.

Duluth’s Life Safety Division condemned the home last year.

But they say many factors can contribute to a home being considered condemned.

“When we get those calls, we go in and investigate it. If it is an actual fire its condemned based on the fire damage. Or we find out there are no utilities then it is condemned,” said Interim Fire Marshal Sandy McComb.

This home was boarded up because of lack of utilities.

The Fire Marshal says once a house or building is deemed condemned it is the responsibility of the owner to fix the problem.

But in this case the home is owned by the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Life Safety staff says there isn’t much more they can do.

They believe more goes into getting these homes back in livable conditions.

“You cant lump all condemned houses in one category. Its got to be based on is the house fixable, is the house on a lot that is rebuildable. There are so many variables,” said McComb.

But the HRA is taking steps to obtain permits to tear the building down.

If there is a home of concern in your neighborhood you can reach out to the City of Duluth’s Life Safety Division at (218) 730-4380.