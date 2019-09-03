Cooper Elementary Students View New School

SUPERIOR, WI – Students at Cooper Elementary got a first look at their new digs Tuesday morning.

The students waited an extra year- after a fire ripped through the building last year during construction.

Cooper Elementary had three orientation sessions throughout the day.

It allowed the students new and old to tour the school, gather supplies and check in with their teachers.

“It’s all about that relationship, it’s all about easing that transition and feeling comfortable. Most importantly for the kids, but also for the families and the teachers. It gives you a face to connect to,” 4th Grade Teacher, Patrick O’Connell says.

The grand opening of the school was held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday which included a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Students will officially hit the books on Wednesday.