Duluth Public Library Goes Fine Free

People with current fines can work to get them erased from their account.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is taking a new approach to helping the community to have more access to library books.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced Duluth public libraries are going fine free.

Books will be checked out as normal and will still have a due date.

But anyone who returns a late book will no longer be issued a fine.

The library will be giving up more than 60 thousand in fines budgeted for 2019.

Mayor Larson says there is room in the nearly 50–million dollar budget to go fine free because often times fines go unpaid anyway.

“If you think about it. If you don’t have a lot of extra money and you accidentally keep your books late. You owe a fine of tens of dollars, it can be hard to pay that off,” said Library Manager Carla Powers. “By being fines free were going down that barrier.”

Fines will only be issued to replace lost or damaged books.

Anyone who has current fines can stop by the library to work to get them erased.

And those who has a book they are holding on to can still bring it back and not be charged a fine.