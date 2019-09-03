Ethnic Festival Happening Saturday in Gary New Duluth
The GND Development Alliance is Thrilled to be Hosting the Ethnic Festival on Saturday, September 7, 2019
DULUTH, Minn. – The community is encouraged to check out the annual Ethnic Festival taking place Saturday, September 7 in Gary New Duluth.
The event is taking place from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.
The festival will feature music from the Alps to the Adriatic featuring the Singing Slovenes and special guest Kerry Christensen.
Festival goers will also be able to enjoy a meal of Slovenian sausages, potato salad and a bake sale featuring poticia, strudel and even sarma.
Kids activities will include a bounce house, battle balls, chalk art, tile painting and for kids of all ages “Donkeys Do Duluth” and a special visit by a DPD K9.
You’re encouraged to bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the event will be moved inside the Stowe School gymnasium.