Ethnic Festival Happening Saturday in Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The community is encouraged to check out the annual Ethnic Festival taking place Saturday, September 7 in Gary New Duluth.

The event is taking place from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

The festival will feature music from the Alps to the Adriatic featuring the Singing Slovenes and special guest Kerry Christensen.

Festival goers will also be able to enjoy a meal of Slovenian sausages, potato salad and a bake sale featuring poticia, strudel and even sarma.

Kids activities will include a bounce house, battle balls, chalk art, tile painting and for kids of all ages “Donkeys Do Duluth” and a special visit by a DPD K9.

You’re encouraged to bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the event will be moved inside the Stowe School gymnasium.