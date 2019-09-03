Fatal Iron County Crash Leaves One Dead, Two Seriously Injured

MERCER, Wis. – One man is dead and two are injured following a one vehicle crash on US Highway 51 near State Highway 47 around 7:22 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene within minutes of the reported crash where it was determined the driver of the vehicle was deceased and the two passengers sustained serious injuries.

Authorities say it appears the male driver suffered a medical episode prior to the crash which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway striking several trees on the eastside of the highway.

The female passenger and male juvenile passenger remain in critical condition at the Howard Young Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol along with the Iron County Coroner’s Office.