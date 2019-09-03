Lieutenant Governor Visits Lowell Elementary

DULUTH, MN – Students of Lowell Elementary had a special visitor Tuesday afternoon.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan stopped by the school to help serve lunch.

Flanagan helped pass out the milk to the students, and wanted to send a message to kids all across the state of Minnesota.

“We wanted them to have a great school year, but also that we know that education is the most important thing- the most important gift you can give to our children and to their families,” Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan says.

This is one of several stops Minnesota leaders made throughout the state of Minnesota.