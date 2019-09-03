Missing Person: Jacob Michael Lavioe, 21

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jacob Michael Lavoie.

Authorities say Lavoie was last seen at Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park on Saturday around midnight and early morning September 1.

Lavoie is described as a white male, 5’10”, weighing approximately 150 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, red/salmon long sleeve shirt and jeans.

If anyone has any information about Lavoie’s whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the Duluth Police Department Juvenile Services Unit at 218-730-5560 or call 911.