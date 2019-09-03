Piedmont Elementary Students Greeted by Denfeld Upperclassmen

DULUTH, Minn. – Denfeld students helped welcome Piedmont Elementary students to their first day of school Tuesday.

After looking at school data, faculty wanted to stress the need for getting students to class.

Staff now have the help of a new attendance committee, and has enlisted upperclassmen in an initiative called: “Present panthers, are you in the game?”

“We want to really get kids in the mindset that school’s really important. We want them here on time. We want them here for core instruction and community building. It’s important to set this tone for elementary school, for middle school and for high school,” Lowell Principal Beth Shermoen said.

All of the Denfeld students who participated Tuesday morning did so voluntarily.