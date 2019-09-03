Police Warn Drivers to Pay Attention to School Buses

Fines for Minnesota stop-arm violations start at $500

DULUTH, Minn. – With thousands of kids coming back to schools across the Northland, it’s important for drivers to pay attention to school buses on the roads.

When the stop-signal arm is out and the red lights flash, it’s illegal to pass a school bus from any direction.

Fines for stop-arm violations in Minnesota start at $500.

“Inattentive driving is definitely on the rise. Hopefully the hands-free law helps with that but it’s not that anyone wants to violate the law and put kids at risk, but paying attention is the main key,” said Ingrid Hornibrook, Public Information Officer of the Duluth Police Department.

Duluth police also warn drivers to always be on alert when passing through school zones at every time of day.