Popularity Soaring for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Mountain Biking Team

The team started in 2017 with just 12 members, and now there's 36 to start this season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton mountain biking team gathered at the Buffalo House Tuesday afternoon for practice before their upcoming race next weekend.

The team started in 2017 with just 12 members, and now there’s 36 to start this season. The riders and coaches have been working to tell more people about the team and love seeing the growth of the sport in the area.

“My husband and I both grew up around here and we would have loved this when we were kids. We just kind of got on our Huffy’s and headed out on the trails. Having a program like this is just such an awesome outlet. It’s a great way to get outside and just enjoy the awesome trails we have around,” said head coach Ashley Hagelin.

“It’s really cool to see everyone getting together and biking because biking’s a pretty cool sport. It wasn’t that popular, now it’s getting more popular which is kind of cool,” Carlton junior Johnette Ostlund said.

The team competes in five different races and started their season in July with training and will compete through October. While the racers enjoy getting out and competing, they’ve created a bond within the team that they’re embracing this season.

“I just like the sense of community that you get and everyone’s together and riding and it’s a lot of fun,” said Esko freshman Evan Erspamer.

“There’s something about mountain biking that just brings the most amazing kids together and families. They’re just super committed and they have to dig deep because mountain biking’s hard,” Hagelin said.

If you’d like more information, follow this link.