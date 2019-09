Prep Soccer: Hilltoppers Boys Blank Lumberjacks, Hawks Girls Win Close One Against Hunters

The weather conditions were less than ideal for high school soccer in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – Griff Pichetti scored twice as the Duluth Marshall boys soccer team blanked Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at home 3-0 Tuesday afternoon.

Brendan Pfahl also scored for the Hilltoppers, who picked up their second win of the season.

And in girls action, Hermantown held on for the win at home over Duluth Denfeld 3-2.