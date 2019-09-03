Prep Volleyball: Bulldogs Sweep ‘Jacks, Eskomos Post Fifth-Set Comeback Against Blue Devils

The Carlton volleyball team remained undefeated, while Esko needed five sets to top Virginia.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Carlton volleyball team continue their dominance of the Northland as they swept Cloquet 3-0 Tuesday night at Cloquet Middle School.

And in other action, Esko was down 13-7 in the fifth and final set against Virginia. Then Brenna Starks scored eight straight serving points to complete the comeback and win the match 3-2.