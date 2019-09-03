Red Flag Warning Issued for Park Point Beaches

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately.

The warning will continue until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The department says that the warning means that wind and wave conditions can support life-threatening rip currents to anyone entering the water.

They recommend staying out of the water regardless of your swimming experience.

The red flag locations are:

12 th Street Beach

Street Beach Lafayette Square

Park Point Beach

For more information on conditions you can visit the Park Point Beach website at www.parkpointbeach.org.