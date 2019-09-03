Red Flag Warning Issued for Park Point Beaches
The Warning is in Effect Until Wednesday Morning
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately.
The warning will continue until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The department says that the warning means that wind and wave conditions can support life-threatening rip currents to anyone entering the water.
They recommend staying out of the water regardless of your swimming experience.
The red flag locations are:
- 12th Street Beach
- Lafayette Square
- Park Point Beach
For more information on conditions you can visit the Park Point Beach website at www.parkpointbeach.org.