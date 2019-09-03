Search Is On For Missing UMD Student

Jacob Lavoie went missing Saturday night after a night out with friends

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Police are searching for missing 21 year-old UMD student Jacob Lavoie who vanished after a night out with friends at Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park.

Duluth Police describe Lavoie as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing around 150 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing jeans, a red or salmon colored long sleeve shirt and a black Nike baseball hat.

Jordan Snelling was with Lavoie the night he went missing.

“I’m really just kind of thinking like what made him decide to wonder off like that, if that’s what happened. Or hoping that he is just okay honestly”, said Snelling, who is a close friend of Lavoie.

Lavoie is a marketing analytics major at UMD. Another friend, Josh Ennis, tells us Lavoie just finished up an internships with Blue Cross Blue Shield this past summer, is a big sports fan, and just an all around good guy which makes his disappearance even more troubling.

“He’s a really social guy. He’s always been one of my best friends in high school. We grew up together, played some sports together and he just really liked being around his friends and he had a lot of them so the fact that he wasn’t talking to anyone was weird”, said Ennis.

Fox 21 reached out to Lavoie’s sister who directed us to the Duluth Police, who are leading investigation. If you know anything about Lavoie’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 right away.