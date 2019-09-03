St. Louis County Proclaims September as Recovery Month

DULUTH, Minn – The St. Louis County Board and the community came together to celebrate the work being done to support those suffering from addiction and those in recovery.

The board officially proclaimed September as Recovery month.

Public health officials say a lot of time has been spent trying to educate the community about substances and issues with substances.

They believe this proclamation is another way to continue to get the word out and spread the message during Recovery Month.

“There is help and there is hope. That they should reach out and we can help with treatment. We can help people start the journey towards recovery,” said Behavioral Health Director Gena Bossert.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson is also planning to proclaim September as Recovery Month.