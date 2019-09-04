A New Era for Saints Football Begins This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – One team that will be kicking their football season off this weekend is St. Scholastica.

It will be a slight change of plans for the opener though as CSS will take on Mayville State at Malosky Stadium, home of the UMD football team. But the Saints embrace the new venue and are excited to play at home to open the season for the first time since 2014.

“It’s a lot of fun and good to hear. It’s right next to campus so we usually draw a bigger crowd. It’s a good atmosphere and a good stadium,” said quarterback Zach Edwards.

“Any chance we get to play in a stadium that is home of a two-time national champ is probably a pretty good setting,” head coach Mike Heffernan said.

It will also be the first game for new head coach Mike Heffernan, who is ready to start a new era of Saints football in the Northland.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for noon.