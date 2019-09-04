“Beatdowns in Souptown” Returns to Wessman Arena

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – “Beatdowns in Souptown” is back for another installment of world class mixed martial arts action this Saturday at Wessman Arena.

Nearly 20 MMA bouts will take place as the show will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Inner Strength Martial Arts studio in Superior. And organizers say the sport itself has come a long way in its popularity in the Northland in the past decade.

“I’ve got students that started with me when they were 9 years old and now they’re 19 fighting in the cage. It’s more than just getting in the cage and fighting. All of these individuals are winners, whether they win on Saturday or lose. My 11-year-old is competing in a kids MMA match, so this is for everybody,” said event organizer Robert Mrotek.

Doors open at 4 p.m and the fists will fly starting at 5:30. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at mmaticketsnow.com.