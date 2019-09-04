Campus Cafe Links Senior Citizens with College Students

It allows senior citizens to dine and socialize in the Chartwell dining area alongside college students.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Chartwell’s dining area is opening its doors once again to senior citizens in the community as part of Senior Connections organization’s Campus Cafe program.

Senior Connections, an organization aimed at assisting seniors in the community, says it gives the seniors access to good nutrition and conversation as well.

“They are our past and they have so much knowledge and so many things that they can share with us and it’s good to hear students coming from other places to know what we have to offer here. It’s a good bonding,” said Lisa Warring, the nutrition director of Senior Connectsion.

The cafe in the Yellowjacket union is open to seniors during the week when school is in session from 4 pm to 5:30 p.m. and then on the weekends for brunch.

A full schedule can be found on Senior Connections’ website here.