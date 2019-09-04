Duluth City Attorney Reacts to Officer Reinstated After Misusing Force

City still disagrees, may petition case to Minnesota Supreme Court.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth City Attorney Gunnar Johnson is speaking out about the Minnesota Court of Appeals’ decision saying a Duluth Police officer should get his job back after a use-of-force incident.

Officer Adam Huot was terminated after the 2017 incident where he was caught on body cam video dragging a handcuffed man through the skywalk before the man hit his head on a doorway.

The City of Duluth has 30 days to decide whether to petition the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the case.

The Court of Appeals’ decision, City Attorney Johnson said, was expected.

“We knew that this was going to be a tough fight right as soon as we got the decision from the arbitrator,” he said.

Regardless, Johnson said the City has not backed down from its position.

“The City of Duluth has been clear that we do not want Officer Huot on our Police Force any longer. It is not fair to the citizens of Duluth to have him carrying a badge and gun.”

On Tuesday Duluth Police Union President Sgt. Ryan Morris told FOX 21 Huot’s actions are not reflective of the Department.

But after 18 months of unpaid leave, he said, Huot has learned his lesson and should be allowed back on the force. While the City, he said, should respect the court process and allow him back in.