Duluth Rotary Rose Sale Begins Thursday

Rotary Rose Sale Tickets are Available for Purchase Through Friday, October 4; Pickup October 11, 12

DULUTH, Minn. – Roses are red, and starting Thursday, September 5, you’re purchase of a dozen can help make a big impact in the Northland.

The Duluth Rotary Club is hosting its 34th Annual Rose Sale, September 5 through October 4.

Roses will be sold throughout the Duluth and Superior region for only $25 a dozen.

Bouquets will be available in red or multi-colored lollipop. Folks purchasing roses will also receive a complimentary coupon book featuring a variety of special offers from a great number of supporting businesses. The book includes $1,000 in savings to various local establishments.

If you’re not interested in picking up your bouquet of roses, a donate option is available on the website. The roses will then be delivered to a local senior living facility for others to enjoy.

Since 1911, the Rotary Club of Duluth has worked to help improve local communities throughout the Twin Ports Area. The annual Rose Sale, which is the Club’s largest fundraiser of the year, has provided funding to initiatives like:

Grants to local organizations that help children and less-fortunate individuals by providing food, shelter and clothing

Community improvements, including the construction of parks and funds that helped light Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower

Activities for local children, including an annual fishing trip on the St. Louis River

Activities for seniors

Provided books for the library

Flowers can be ordered by calling 348-ROSE or on line by visiting rotaryroses.com or contact a member of the Duluth Rotary Club and they will be happy to assist you.

Pre-ordered roses will be available for pick-up on Friday October 11 and Saturday October 12 at a number of locations.

Friday Pickup locations:

Downtown Duluth (Holiday Center – 1st Floor)

Kenwood Shopping Center (Super One Foods)

Mount Royal Fine Foods

Miller Hill (Super One Foods)

West Duluth (Super One Foods)

Two Harbors (Super One Foods)

Saturday Pickup locations: