Four Suspects Arrested in Grand Rapids Child Kidnapping Incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Four suspects have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of four young children.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to a call of a parental kidnapping in an apartment in the 300 Block of 4th Avenue South in St. Cloud early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, officers determined the father, along with four other adults, had shown up at the apartment displaying a handgun and removed the children from the home.

St. Cloud Police say a female accomplice used a handheld taser on the mother as the children were being taken from the residence. The father left with the children in an unknown vehicle to an unknown location.

Authorities say investigative efforts led to officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department locating a suspect vehicle outside a residence in the 800 Block of Northwest 5th Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Officers from multiple agencies surrounded the residence and the four children were safely removed from the home and taken into protective custody without incident.

Four suspects, including the father of the children, were taken into custody and are being held on potential charges of kidnapping, assault and burglary.

The fifth suspect has not yet been located.

The children will remain in protective custody until they can be reunited with their mother.