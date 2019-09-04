Gorham Resigns From School Board, Cites Frustration With Leadership; Sandstad Calls on Board Chair to Step Down

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth School Board Member Josh Gorham has resigned from his position effective immediately.

Gorham cites frustrations with administration and board leadership as reasons for his departure.

In a prepared statement to the media Gorham says his experience in striving to provide accountability to educational equality has been met with a “dismissive, maintain-the-status-quo approach” under the leadership of Superintendent Bill Gronseth and Board Chair Rose Loeffler-Kemp.

Gorham believes there is a lack of accountability and sense of urgency when it comes to improving graduation rates and student test scores and because of that he has chosen to focus on his well-being, family and career.

Gorham began serving on the school board in January 2018.

Per Minnesota Statute, the Duluth School Board may seek applicants for the vacancy and appoint an individual to hold the board seat.

A special school board election would be conducted in November 2020 to finish out Gorham’s term through January 2022.

“We appreciate Member Gorham’s service to Duluth’s students and schools and wish him the best as he leaves his position,” said Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Duluth School Board Chairperson.

School Board member Nora Sandstad also released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding Gorham’s resignation writing:

“I want to thank my colleague Josh Gorham for his selfless service to the students, staff and the Duluth Public Schools community. His thoughtful and values-based oversight was positive contribution to the board and will be missed. I encourage my fellow board members to carry forward Josh’s efforts to raise achievement and expectations for leadership. To that end, I’m calling for Chair Loeffler-Kemp to step aside as board chair. As we move into this crucial superintendent search, we need board leadership that is transparent, forward-looking and inclusive. I look forward to working with my colleagues and this diverse community to ensure we attract and engage a superintendent that will actively support the efforts of our excellent teachers and staff to ensure success for ALL of our students.”

We reached out to Superintendent Gronseth for comment but have not heard back yet.