#GOTW Preview: Cloquet, Hermantown Renew Section 7AAAA Rivalry Friday Night

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Hermantown.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Last year’s section 7AAAA finals featured Cloquet and Hermantown going at it and has added another layer to this growing rivalry.

“I know they have a bitter taste in their mouths from last year and they just want back at us so we’re just ready to play them again this year,” Hermantown linebacker/running back Cade Montgomery said.

“In this moment it doesn’t mean that much to me now but I know that down the road when I’m older, I’ll look back at this and I need to make the most of it,” Cloquet cornerback/wide receiver Cal Pertler said.

And this Friday just adds another layer, as the Hawks will host the Lumberjacks for the regular season match-up.

“We know Hermantown’s a great football team, it’s a great program. It’s a program that we initially tried to pattern ourselves after because they were the class of the area for a long, long time. So for us to be a rival with them is a great deal for us,” Cloquet head coach Tom Lenarz said.

“Cloquet’s great. Cloquet’s a very well–coached team. Tom does an excellent job with his guys over there. We’ve gone back and forth. They had it for a few years, we had it back in ’15 and then we split last year. But they are a tough opponent, well–coached, and we are really looking forward to Friday night,” Hermantown head coach Mike Zagelmeyer added.

While the Lumberjacks picked up a week one win and the Hawks fell on the road, both teams know that this will be a battle between two very strong teams.

“Very big, very physical. We watched them on film already and very impressed with their size and their ability to move some bodies,” Zagelmeyer said.

“They’re big up front, both sides of the football, probably bigger than we are. They have a very explosive quarterback, a very good athlete, so we expect him to be a very big part of what they try to do Friday night,” Lenarz added.

