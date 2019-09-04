Lake Superior Zoo Making Some Big Changes

Zoo welcomes two Brown Bear cubs and two Cougar cubs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Big changes are happening at Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth.

A nearly one million dollar transformation is now underway.

Construction crews officially began renovating a structure that has been around since 1930.

It will be transformed into a habitat with three exhibits.

The new habitat will be the home for a few new animals.

“The key to a successful zoo is always making sure things stay fresh.”

The zoo recently welcomed two orphaned Alaskan Brown Bear cubs named Tundra and Banks.

“We named them after things in Alaska, Fairbanks and then the Tundra National Park up there,” said Carnivore Keeper Brittany Behler.

Also two cougar cubs from Washington State, named Tacoma and Olympia, will reside in the habitat.

Zoo officials believe adding these young animals will offer a new kind of experience for the community.

“They are going to get to see them go through their life stages. They’re going to see their bratty teenage stage and see when they get to adults. They will see them as crazy babies,” said Behler.

After a devastating flood in 2012, many people believed the zoo could not make a comeback.

But CEO Erik Simonson made it his mission to help bring the zoo back to life.

“What I did when I came here was try to put together a plan that we could achieve over the course of three years and get this thing back on solid financial footing,” said Simonson.

Simonson says if everything goes as planned the zoo will be debt free by the end of next year.

The renovation project is being funded by private donations and money from the City of Duluth’s St. Louis River Corridor Fund.

The zoo is already thinking about what is next.

“We’re always going to be looking forward and figure out what to do next to keep things fresh and then also maintain our mission. Our mission is about educating the public towards conservation,” said Simonson.

New projects are already lined up for the next three years.

Construction on this phase is expected to be completed by November.

At that time the new animals will be available for viewing.