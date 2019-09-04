Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Seeking Foster Families

PJ's Rescue in Duluth is Looking for People Interested in Fostering Animals Until They Find Forever Homes

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth based PJ’s Rescue is a non-profit rescuing abandoned, neglected, injured, and stray animals from euthanasia throughout shelters in Texas.

The Rescue is currently in search of foster families willing to house animals for a few weeks, up to months until the animal is able to be relocated to a forever home.

“We are able to save dogs from death greatly in part to our volunteers and generous donations,” said Co-Founder Calla Hodgkinson.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster for PJ’s Rescue, or looking to host an adoption event for the group, click here.