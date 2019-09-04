New Developments Coming To Downtown Superior

Ground is expected to be broke on Central Flatts within the next six weeks

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Plans are in place for a new apartment building on Belknap Street in the heart of downtown Superior and will include shopping space on the first floor.

Back in April, Superior Mayor Jim Paine announced in his State of the City address that a mixed-use development plan would be coming to Superior, and on Wednesday we got a first look.

The old site of the Central High School, which is now an open field off Belknap Street near City Hall will soon be home to a new 10,000 square foot housing and retail development.

Central Flatts, as it will be called will offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments at its 130 unit complex with rent beginning at $850.

Mayor Jim Paine believes the location, right in downtown Superior will offer residents the ability to be closer to everything in town.

“Now people are going to live next to where they shop, next to where they go to church, next to where they go to school in some cases. It brings a whole community together”, said Paine.

P&R Properties out of Duluth is behind the project and this will be the company’s fourth housing development in Superior. Company officials say it’s all about meeting a strong demand for housing right now in the city.

“We are in need of new housing as well as bringing some great local retail space to the area. Belknap is brand new and is going to be a great spot to build”, said Megan Holsclaw, P&R Properties Property Manager.

Ground is expected to be broken within the next six weeks and the project hopes to be completed in the beginning of 2021.