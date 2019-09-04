New Superior High School Opens Doors

Construction was completed after a $92 million referendum.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The brand new Superior High School opened its doors to the public for the very first time with a ribbon cutting.

This comes after two years of construction on the school.

Construction was completed after a $92 million referendum was passed three and a half years ago by Superior voters supporting a new Cooper Elementary and Superior High School.

The school has a new open concept feeling with a large new cafeteria, media center, and even a Spartan Shack selling Superior High School apparel.

School board members say they wanted to make sure taxpayers could utilize the school along with the students.

“I think the high school is the center point of a community we built this school with the community in mind we designed it so that it would be more open for events such as this and different community events for sports activities we really want it to be the center point of our community,” said Christina Kintop the Vice President of the Superior School Board.

The project was in the works for over six years from conception to final ribbon cutting.

There were over 80 Superior High School alumni involved in the project as well.

The way construction was structured, students were allowed to attend school in the building while it was being improved.

Now complete, Principal Rick Flaherty is ready to get the school year going.

“It’s just a building until the students are here and then it becomes a school and becomes a living place. I’m most excited this year about the kids getting back in and everyone being able to utilize and take advantage of all of our resources,” said Principal Flaherty.

The school has also updated their technological resources for students in and out of the classroom.

Security was a focus as well, the last high school had 27 unmanned entrances around the school. The new school has many more security measures built in.