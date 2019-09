Rails, Hunters Girls Soccer Settle for Draw

It was a low-scoring affair for girls soccer at Egerdahl Field.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Two total goals were scored in a match between the Proctor and Duluth Denfeld girls soccer teams. However, each team scored one as the game ended in a 1-1 draw Wednesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

Senior Alivia Radig scored for the Hunters, while sophomore Maisy Rohweder scored for the Rails.