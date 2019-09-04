Suspect in Fatal Hibbing Shooting Charged With First Degree Murder

HIBBING, Minn. – The suspect connected to a Hibbing murder last Christmas has now been indicted on a first degree murder charge.

According to court records, 30-year-old Jerome Diante Spann has already pleaded not guilty to a second degree murder charge and second-degree assault charge on June 5.

Spann is accused of shooting two victims last December in the 2400 Block of Third Avenue East in Hibbing.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 34-year-old Jeryel Octavius McBeth, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victim, 25-year-old Jamien Stukey, was treated and released from Fairview Range Medical Center.

Spann is scheduled to appear in court again on September 12.